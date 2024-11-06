47th USA President Donald Trump: Check out his family history

World News
Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, won the 45th US Presidential election. His party secured a majority in Congress, paving the way for his entry into the White House
Trump's grandfather, Friedrich, was German. After his father died when he was 8, his mother trained him as a barber due to their inability to farm
According to Gwenda Blair's book 'The Trumps: Three Generations That Built an Empire', Friedrich arrived in America from Germany at age 16
Fearing mandatory military service in Germany, Friedrich traveled for 10 days, reaching New York in October 1885
Friedrich started as a barber in America. After earning money, he ventured into mining in Alaska, finding success and gold
Friedrich had three children. Donald Trump's father, Fred Trump, the second son, built a vast empire after his father's death when he was 15
Born on June 14, 1946, in New York, Donald Trump, the fourth of five siblings, reportedly started earning $200,000 from the age of 3
Trump became a millionaire by age 8. He studied in New York until 7th grade and later attended military school