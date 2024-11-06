World News
The cornerstone of the White House was laid on October 13, 1792. The official residence of the US President spans 55,000 square feet and has six floors.
George Washington, the first US President, never lived in the White House. John Adams and his wife, Abigail, were the first presidential residents.
The White House was designed by Irish architect James Hoban and built between 1792 and 1800. Its estimated value is $400 million.
The White House has 132 rooms, 35 bathrooms, 412 doors, 147 windows, 28 fireplaces, 8 staircases, and 3 elevators.
Previously known as the 'President's Palace,' 'President's House,' and 'Executive Mansion,' it was officially named the White House by President Theodore Roosevelt in 1901.
The White House has a hidden swimming pool beneath the press room, an outdoor pool, a movie theater, and a jogging track.
Over 30,000 people visit the White House every week, totaling approximately 120,000 visitors per month.
British troops burned the White House during the War of 1812, significantly damaging its interior and exterior. It was later renovated.
It is said that Abraham Lincoln's ghost still haunts the White House. Staff members have reported sightings of his apparition in recent years.
The White House is so large that it requires 570 gallons of paint just for its exterior.