The White House: 132 Rooms, 412 Doors, and 35 Bathrooms

The White House Foundation Laid in 1792

The cornerstone of the White House was laid on October 13, 1792. The official residence of the US President spans 55,000 square feet and has six floors.

John Adams: First President to Reside in the White House

George Washington, the first US President, never lived in the White House. John Adams and his wife, Abigail, were the first presidential residents.

The White House, Designed by James Hoban

The White House was designed by Irish architect James Hoban and built between 1792 and 1800. Its estimated value is $400 million.

White House: 132 Rooms and 35 Bathrooms

The White House has 132 rooms, 35 bathrooms, 412 doors, 147 windows, 28 fireplaces, 8 staircases, and 3 elevators.

The White House Officially Named in 1901

Previously known as the 'President's Palace,' 'President's House,' and 'Executive Mansion,' it was officially named the White House by President Theodore Roosevelt in 1901.

The White House's Underground Swimming Pool

The White House has a hidden swimming pool beneath the press room, an outdoor pool, a movie theater, and a jogging track.

120,000 Visitors Explore the White House Monthly

Over 30,000 people visit the White House every week, totaling approximately 120,000 visitors per month.

The White House Burned in 1814

British troops burned the White House during the War of 1812, significantly damaging its interior and exterior. It was later renovated.

Abraham Lincoln's Ghost Still Roams the White House

It is said that Abraham Lincoln's ghost still haunts the White House. Staff members have reported sightings of his apparition in recent years.

570 Gallons of Paint Needed for White House Exterior

The White House is so large that it requires 570 gallons of paint just for its exterior.

