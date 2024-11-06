World News
Elon Musk is the richest person not only in America but in the world. According to the 2024 Forbes 400 list, he has a net worth of $244 billion. Musk owns Tesla and SpaceX.
Jeff Bezos is the second richest person in America. His net worth is $197 billion. His company is named Amazon, which is famous worldwide.
Facebook owner and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg is the third richest person in America. 40-year-old Zuckerberg has a net worth of $181 billion.
80-year-old Larry Ellison is the fourth richest person in America. According to the 2024 Forbes 400 list, he has a net worth of $175 billion. His company is Oracle.
Berkshire Hathaway owner and world-renowned investor Warren Buffett is the 5th richest person in America. His total net worth is $150 billion.
Larry Page, CEO of Google's parent company Alphabet, is the 6th richest person in America. He is 51 years old. His total net worth is $136 billion.
Alphabet's President, 51-year-old Sergey Brin, is 7th on the list of America's richest. His total assets are $130 billion.
Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer is 8th on this list. 68-year-old Ballmer has a net worth of $123 billion.
Microsoft's Bill Gates is 9th on this list. His net worth is $107 billion.
Michael Bloomberg, owner of Bloomberg LP and 82 years old, comes in at number 10 on the list of America's richest. His total net worth is $105 billion.