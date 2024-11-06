World News

Top 10 Richest People in America

1. Elon Musk

Elon Musk is the richest person not only in America but in the world. According to the 2024 Forbes 400 list, he has a net worth of $244 billion. Musk owns Tesla and SpaceX.

2. Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos is the second richest person in America. His net worth is $197 billion. His company is named Amazon, which is famous worldwide.

3. Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook owner and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg is the third richest person in America. 40-year-old Zuckerberg has a net worth of $181 billion.

4. Larry Ellison

80-year-old Larry Ellison is the fourth richest person in America. According to the 2024 Forbes 400 list, he has a net worth of $175 billion. His company is Oracle.

5. Warren Buffett

Berkshire Hathaway owner and world-renowned investor Warren Buffett is the 5th richest person in America. His total net worth is $150 billion.

6. Larry Page

Larry Page, CEO of Google's parent company Alphabet, is the 6th richest person in America. He is 51 years old. His total net worth is $136 billion.

7. Sergey Brin

Alphabet's President, 51-year-old Sergey Brin, is 7th on the list of America's richest. His total assets are $130 billion.

8. Steve Ballmer

Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer is 8th on this list. 68-year-old Ballmer has a net worth of $123 billion.

9. Bill Gates

Microsoft's Bill Gates is 9th on this list. His net worth is $107 billion.

10. Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg, owner of Bloomberg LP and 82 years old, comes in at number 10 on the list of America's richest. His total net worth is $105 billion.

