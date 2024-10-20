India vs. Pakistan: A Comparison of Police Ranks

World News
Pakistan's police department structure is similar to India's, although the working differs slightly by rank. Police ranks in Pakistan are also divided into various levels.
In Pakistan, a constable is the lowest rank in the police department, similar to India. They are involved in primary police duties like patrolling and filing FIRs.
A Head Constable is one rank above a Constable and has more responsibilities. They supervise small police stations or outposts and assist senior officers.
An ASI is an entry-level officer responsible for administrative tasks and investigating minor cases at the police station.
The Sub-Inspector's role in Pakistan is similar to that in India. They investigate crimes and register FIRs at a police station or department.
An Inspector is above a Sub-Inspector and is in charge of the entire police station. They investigate serious crimes and lead the administration of the police station.
A DSP is also a high-ranking officer in the Pakistan police, overseeing several police stations in their area. This position is more important in provinces like Punjab and Sindh.
An SP heads the police of a district or city in Pakistan. They oversee law and order and police operations in their area.
An SSP is the head of law and order in large cities or districts. This position is one level above SP and oversees major police operations.
A DIG oversees a large area (zone or range). They supervise several districts or cities' police forces.
IG is the highest rank, heading the police force of an entire province or state. The IG is responsible for law and order throughout the province.
This rank is below IG but holds significant authority. They work on major operations and state-level police management.