Stray dogs scavenge bodies in Gaza after Israel resumes attacks

World News
Over a year into the Hamas-Israel conflict, Israeli attacks have killed 42,409 people in Gaza, with millions injured
Over 10,000 bodies remain buried under the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli attacks in Gaza
The situation in Gaza is so dire that dogs are scavenging corpses. According to Fares Afana, head of emergency services, animal bite marks have been found on several bodies
Gaza's health ministry reported on Wednesday that 65 Palestinians were killed in Israeli military attacks across the region in the past 24 hours
UNRWA has alerted about the risk of famine in Gaza. Agency head Philippe Lazzarini said: Israel has launched attacks again, posing a risk of famine and malnutrition
UNRWA on the humanitarian situation in Gaza: Gaza has become a wasteland. It is no longer habitable. If Israel wants, the famine crisis can still be averted
Since Hamas' attack on October 7, 2023, and Israel's subsequent retaliation, over 60% of Gaza's buildings have been destroyed