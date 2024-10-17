World News

Stray dogs scavenge bodies in Gaza after Israel resumes attacks

42,409 deaths in Gaza so far

Over a year into the Hamas-Israel conflict, Israeli attacks have killed 42,409 people in Gaza, with millions injured

Over 10,000 bodies under rubble in Gaza

Over 10,000 bodies remain buried under the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli attacks in Gaza

Animal bite marks found on several bodies

The situation in Gaza is so dire that dogs are scavenging corpses. According to Fares Afana, head of emergency services, animal bite marks have been found on several bodies

Body identification difficult due to scavenging

According to Fares Afana, hungry stray dogs are eating the bodies of Palestinians on the streets, making identification difficult

Israel killed 65 people in 24 hours

Gaza's health ministry reported on Wednesday that 65 Palestinians were killed in Israeli military attacks across the region in the past 24 hours

Famine and malnutrition risk in Gaza

UNRWA has alerted about the risk of famine in Gaza. Agency head Philippe Lazzarini said: Israel has launched attacks again, posing a risk of famine and malnutrition

Gaza no longer habitable

UNRWA on the humanitarian situation in Gaza: Gaza has become a wasteland. It is no longer habitable. If Israel wants, the famine crisis can still be averted

Over 60% of Gaza's buildings destroyed

Since Hamas' attack on October 7, 2023, and Israel's subsequent retaliation, over 60% of Gaza's buildings have been destroyed

