New hottest chilli pepper

Pepper X, a creation by chilli enthusiast Ed Currie, founder of the Puckerbutt Pepper Company in South Carolina, USA, now wears the crown as the spiciest chilli around.

The Guinness World Records (GWR) had long recognized the Carolina Reaper for its scorching heat, describing it as "hundreds of times hotter than a jalapeno pepper." 

While the Carolina Reaper averages around 1.64 million Scoville Heat Units (SHU), Pepper X boasts an astonishing 2.69 million SHU. 

The mastermind behind Pepper X is none other than Ed Currie, the same individual responsible for the creation of the Carolina Reaper, which once held the prestigious title. . 

Ed unveiled Pepper X to the world on a YouTube series "Hot Ones." Capsaicin, the active compound responsible for the fiery sensation experienced when consuming chilli peppers

Ed Currie, over the course of a decade, meticulously crossbred various hot peppers to enhance the capsaicin content in Pepper X. 

Image credits: Guinness World Records
