Countries where same-sex marriage is legalised

Australia approved a law allowing same-sex unions in 2017. In a national referendum held prior to the bill's passage, 62% of Australians were in favour of marital equality.
In 2017, Malta became the first nation in Europe to allow same-sex unions. In addition, it gave couples the ability to adopt after amending the nation's Marriage Act.
Taiwan legalized gay marriage in 2019. But according to the legislation, both parties have to be citizens of a country where same-sex unions are accepted.
In 2005, the Spanish Parliament approved same-sex marriage and gave same-sex couples the ability to adopt, inherit, and file for divorce.
In 2019, the Ecuadorian Constitutional Court declared the prohibition on same-sex unions to be unconstitutional. Ecuador implemented marriage equality on July 8, 2019.
In 2008, gay and lesbian couples in Uruguay were able to enter into civil unions; in 2009, they were granted adoption rights. Later in 2013, Uruguay legalized same-sex marriage.
In 2010, Argentina became the first country in Latin America to grant same-sex couples the right to marry and adopt children.
The US, the UK, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany,Luxembourg, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland & 8 more.