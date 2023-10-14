World News

The Merkava Mark IV

Let's explore the key attributes of this formidable asset that provides a safe and potent defense against modern threats, including drones and missiles.

Drones vs Tanks

Drones pose a significant threat to traditional tanks in conflicts. The Merkava Mark IV can guard against such modern weaponry in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Merkava IV Tank

Israel's Merkava Mark IV tank is designed to defend against attacks by drones and missiles and features robust composite armour for enhanced protection.

Impressive Specifications

The tank weighs 65 tons and has a powerful 120 MS smoothbore gun with a capacity of 48 shells. It can keep 10 shells ready for immediate firing

High-Speed Capability

The tank can reach a top speed exceeding 60 km/h, a range extending up to 500 kilometres. An impressive 1,500hp V-12 diesel engine that fuels its performance.

Versatile Armament

It has a 7.62mm machine gun and a 60mm mortar system capable of striking up to 2700 meters. Discover additional armour integration to protect against drone and missile threats.

Smart Technology

It features cutting-edge tech like Artificial Intelligence, advanced sensors, and virtual reality. Soldiers operate this tank with special gear, including the Iron View helmet.

Varied Ammunition

The tank can fire different types of shells, including APFSDS-T M711, HEAT-MP-T M325, and TPCSDS-T M324, as well as 120mm rounds from French, German, or US sources

