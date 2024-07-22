World News

Joe Biden unknown facts, from Stuttering to family tragedy

Stuttering

Joe Biden struggled with a stuttering issue in his childhood and overcame it through speech therapy and practice. He remains an advocate for those with speech disorders.

Family Tragedy

In 1972, just weeks after Biden was elected as a U.S. Senator, his wife Neilia and infant daughter Naomi were killed in a car accident. His sons, Beau and Hunter, survived.

Early Career

 Biden was one of the youngest people ever elected to the U.S. Senate at the age of 29 in 1972. He served as a Senator from Delaware for 36 years before becoming Vice President.

Nickname

Biden is often referred to as "Amtrak Joe" because of his regular commutes via Amtrak train between Wilmington, Delaware, and Washington, D.C. during his Senate career.

Author

Biden authored books such as his memoir 'Promises to Keep: On Life and Politics' published in 2007 and "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose" published in 2017.

Second Catholic President

Biden is the second Catholic to serve as President of the United States, after John F. Kennedy.

