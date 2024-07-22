Who is Kamala Harris? Know her Indian connection

World News
US President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the Presidential election race and endorsed Vice-President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee.
If Kamala Harris receives the Democratic nomination, she will be the first Black woman to run for the top post on a major party ticket in US history.
If Harris's endorsement is approved at the Democratic National Convention in August, she could be the party's official candidate for the November presidential election.
Harris’s rise, as the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, serves as a powerful counter-narrative to former President Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric and policies.
Kamala Harris was born to Jamaican and Indian immigrants. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was born in Chennai and immigrated to the US for a doctoral program at UC Berkeley.
After her parents divorced when she was seven, Harris moved to California with her mother and sister.
Harris began her law career in the district attorney's office of Alameda County, then moved to the San Francisco DA's Office.
In 2016, Harris became the second African-American woman and the first South Asian American to serve in the US Senate.