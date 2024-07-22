World News

Who is Kamala Harris? Know her Indian connection

1. Biden's Endorsement of Kamala Harris:

US President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the Presidential election race and endorsed Vice-President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee.

2. Historic Candidacy:

If Kamala Harris receives the Democratic nomination, she will be the first Black woman to run for the top post on a major party ticket in US history.

3. Democratic Party Decision:

If Harris's endorsement is approved at the Democratic National Convention in August, she could be the party's official candidate for the November presidential election.

4. Counter-Narrative to Trump:

Harris’s rise, as the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, serves as a powerful counter-narrative to former President Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric and policies.

5. Personal Background:

Kamala Harris was born to Jamaican and Indian immigrants. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was born in Chennai and immigrated to the US for a doctoral program at UC Berkeley.

6. Early Life and Challenges:

After her parents divorced when she was seven, Harris moved to California with her mother and sister.

7. Legal and Political Career:

Harris began her law career in the district attorney's office of Alameda County, then moved to the San Francisco DA's Office.

8. Senate and National Profile:

In 2016, Harris became the second African-American woman and the first South Asian American to serve in the US Senate.

