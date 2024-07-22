World News

Joe Biden not running for US president: A look at his recent gaffes

Image credits: our own

1. About to 'kiss' some other woman

A video of him ‘almost kissing’ another woman went viral on social media. The undated clip came at a time when the POTUS was facing increasing pressure to exit the race.

Image credits: Twitter

2. Reading teleprompter instructions aloud

Hee was mocked after flubbing his lines during a speech and reading teleprompter instructions aloud. He was speaking about protecting women's reproductive rights.

Image credits: Getty

3. Says Iranian people instead of Ukrainian

During his State of the Union speech in March, Biden made the blunder of confusing the people of Iran with those of Ukraine in a moment that quickly went viral.

Image credits: Getty

4. Called Kamala Harris a 'Great President '

While wishing her a happy birthday, Joe Biden mistakenly referred to her as president rather than vice president.

Image credits: Getty

5. Walked away for G7 group

Biden was seen awkwardly walking away as world leaders posed for official G7 photo. The video showed Biden walking a few feet away from the group as he gave a thumbs up to someone

Image credits: Getty

6. Fell at military graduation

He tripped and fell over on stage while handing out diplomas at a military ceremony.  He then stumbled and fell forward, putting his hands out to stop himself, ended up on floor.

Image credits: Our own

7. Confused Zelenskyy with Putin

Biden’s comment during his closing remarks at the NATO summit in Washington appeared to confuse Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Image credits: Getty
