Here's what Israel plan to do with body of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar

World News
The Israeli army recently killed Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, who was hiding in a Gaza building. The question now is what will Israel do with his body?
Israeli sources suggest the Netanyahu government might use Sinwar's body as a bargaining chip with Hamas
Israel may return the body on the condition that Hamas releases Israeli hostages
Following Sinwar's elimination, Israel intensified attacks on Gaza, aiming to eradicate Hamas
The Israeli army bombed several houses in North Gaza, resulting in 87 deaths, confirmed by the Gaza Health Ministry
Israel states it will not allow Hamas to regain a foothold in North Gaza
Over 42,800 have died in the Israel-Hamas conflict, with over 100,000 injured, mostly women and children
The Hamas-Israel conflict reached its one-year mark on October 7th, initiated by Hamas attacks, but now Israel is retaliating