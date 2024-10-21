World News

Here's what Israel plan to do with body of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar

Israel kills Sinwar in Gaza building attack

The Israeli army recently killed Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, who was hiding in a Gaza building. The question now is what will Israel do with his body?

Israel may use Sinwar's body for bargaining

Israeli sources suggest the Netanyahu government might use Sinwar's body as a bargaining chip with Hamas

Body to be returned for Israeli hostages

Israel may return the body on the condition that Hamas releases Israeli hostages

Attacks on Hamas intensify after Sinwar's death

Following Sinwar's elimination, Israel intensified attacks on Gaza, aiming to eradicate Hamas

87 killed in Israeli attack on North Gaza

The Israeli army bombed several houses in North Gaza, resulting in 87 deaths, confirmed by the Gaza Health Ministry

Israel aims to prevent Hamas foothold in North Gaza

Israel states it will not allow Hamas to regain a foothold in North Gaza

42,800 killed in Gaza in one year

Over 42,800 have died in the Israel-Hamas conflict, with over 100,000 injured, mostly women and children

Hamas initiated war with Israel

The Hamas-Israel conflict reached its one-year mark on October 7th, initiated by Hamas attacks, but now Israel is retaliating

