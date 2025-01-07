Nepal to Indian Ocean: 7 Deadliest earthquakes in history

World News
The strongest earthquake recorded, with a magnitude of 9.5, it triggered a tsunami and volcanic eruption, causing over 1,800 deaths in Chile and worldwide.
With a magnitude of 9.1, this earthquake sparked a devastating tsunami, claiming over 230,000 lives across 13 countries in Southeast Asia and Africa.
This deadly 7.5-magnitude earthquake in China killed approximately 242,000 people, causing extensive destruction in the industrial city of Tangshan.
Japan’s 9.1 magnitude earthquake led to a catastrophic tsunami, resulting in over 18,400 deaths and widespread destruction, including the Fukushima nuclear disaster.
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, causing massive destruction, with an estimated 300,000 fatalities and leaving millions homeless and in dire need of aid.
With a 7.8 magnitude, the earthquake devastated Nepal, especially Kathmandu, causing over 8,800 deaths, widespread structural damage, and long-term humanitarian crises.
