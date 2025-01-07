World News

Nepal to Indian Ocean: 7 Deadliest earthquakes in history

Image credits: Getty

1960 Valdivia Earthquake

The strongest earthquake recorded, with a magnitude of 9.5, it triggered a tsunami and volcanic eruption, causing over 1,800 deaths in Chile and worldwide.

 

Image credits: Freepik

2004 Indian Ocean Earthquake

With a magnitude of 9.1, this earthquake sparked a devastating tsunami, claiming over 230,000 lives across 13 countries in Southeast Asia and Africa.

 

Image credits: Getty

1976 Tangshan Earthquake

This deadly 7.5-magnitude earthquake in China killed approximately 242,000 people, causing extensive destruction in the industrial city of Tangshan.

 

Image credits: Freepik

2011 Tohoku Earthquake

Japan’s 9.1 magnitude earthquake led to a catastrophic tsunami, resulting in over 18,400 deaths and widespread destruction, including the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Image credits: Getty

2010 Haiti Earthquake

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, causing massive destruction, with an estimated 300,000 fatalities and leaving millions homeless and in dire need of aid.

 

Image credits: Freepik

2015 Nepal Earthquake

With a 7.8 magnitude, the earthquake devastated Nepal, especially Kathmandu, causing over 8,800 deaths, widespread structural damage, and long-term humanitarian crises.

 

Image credits: Social media

