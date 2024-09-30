World News

9 Reasons for Devastating Floods in Nepal

Monsoon rains

Nepal has experienced heavy rainfall in recent days, causing rivers to overflow. The excessive rain has led to floods and landslides.

Mountainous terrain

Nepal's largely mountainous terrain leads to rapid water flow, increasing the risk of landslides and floods in valleys.

Climate change

Climate change is altering weather patterns, leading to more frequent and intense rainfall events, contributing to increased flooding.

Deforestation

Rapid deforestation in Nepal removes trees that help bind soil and absorb rainwater, increasing runoff and flood risk.

Glacial melting

Climate change-induced glacial melting creates large lakes, increasing the risk of glacial lake outburst floods.

Poor infrastructure

Nepal's inadequate infrastructure, including drainage systems, exacerbates flooding by hindering water management.

River obstructions

Landslides, common in Nepal, obstruct rivers, creating temporary dams that can breach and cause downstream flooding.

Low-pressure systems

Monsoon systems from the Bay of Bengal can bring excessive rainfall, especially when in unusual positions.

Construction on floodplains

Construction on floodplains reduces water absorption areas, increasing flood risks during heavy rainfall.

