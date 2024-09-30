9 Reasons for Devastating Floods in Nepal

World News
Nepal has experienced heavy rainfall in recent days, causing rivers to overflow. The excessive rain has led to floods and landslides.
Nepal's largely mountainous terrain leads to rapid water flow, increasing the risk of landslides and floods in valleys.
Climate change is altering weather patterns, leading to more frequent and intense rainfall events, contributing to increased flooding.
Rapid deforestation in Nepal removes trees that help bind soil and absorb rainwater, increasing runoff and flood risk.
Climate change-induced glacial melting creates large lakes, increasing the risk of glacial lake outburst floods.
Nepal's inadequate infrastructure, including drainage systems, exacerbates flooding by hindering water management.
Landslides, common in Nepal, obstruct rivers, creating temporary dams that can breach and cause downstream flooding.
Monsoon systems from the Bay of Bengal can bring excessive rainfall, especially when in unusual positions.
Construction on floodplains reduces water absorption areas, increasing flood risks during heavy rainfall.