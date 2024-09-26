World News
Mumbai has been flooded due to heavy rains. The roads look like rivers. However, Mumbai is not included in the list of the rainiest places in the world.
Mawsynram ranks first in the world in terms of the most rainfall. It receives an average of 467 inches of rain annually.
Cherrapunji is the second rainiest place in the world. It receives over 463 inches of rain every year.
Tutunendo in Colombia, South America, has two rainy seasons. It receives an average of 463 inches of rain annually.
The area around Cropp River in New Zealand receives 453 inches of rain every year.
Bioko Island in Equatorial Guinea is the rainiest place in Africa. It receives about 411 inches of rainfall annually.
Debundscha, located at the foot of Mount Cameroon, receives a total of 405 inches of rain annually.
Big Bog receives an average of 404 inches of rain throughout the year.
Puu Kukui, the highest peak of the West Maui Mountains, receives an average of 386 inches of rain.
Mount Waialeale recorded 683 inches of rain in 1912. The annual average is 384 inches.
Mount Emei is one of the four sacred Buddhist mountains of China. It receives about 321 inches of rain every year.