Taliban enforces STRICT dress code, social norm for men in Afghanistan

The Taliban imposed several restrictions on men in Afghanistan, including a dress code and rules for public behavior. Men are required to grow beards, prohibited from wearing jeans
The Taliban has made it clear that men should not get their hair cut in a way that violates Sharia law. Western cut hairstyles will not work at all
Men will have to go to prayers during Ramadan and fast. They will not be able to play songs i.e. music in public places. There will be no cultural events
Men and women will not be able to talk publicly unless they are related. Men will have to go out of the house with women. Men will neither look at a strange woman
Male taxi drivers i.e. cab drivers in Afghanistan are being stopped for violating gender segregation rules by allowing single women to ride in their cars or playing songs
According to a Washington Post report, Afghan men are troubled by the new restrictions. Now they regret why they did not raise their voice on this earlier
According to reports, under the new law, the moral police can detain for 3 days. If women break the rules, they can be punished with lashes or death by stoning