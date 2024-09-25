300-Carat 18th century Diamond necklace unveiled

World News
The world's rarest diamond necklace is going to be auctioned in November. Before the auction, the necklace was put on public display. Whoever is seeing it is getting dazzled.
This priceless necklace was made in the 18th century. Sotheby's unveiled this diamond necklace, one of its prized possessions, and was made just before the French Revolution.
The diamond necklace is thought to be linked to former French Queen Marie Antoinette. In 1937, Marjorie Paget, Marchioness of Anglesey, was photographed wearing it.
The Marchioness of Anglesey wore it to the coronation of King George VI, which was immortalized in a photograph by renowned photographer Cecil Beaton.
Later, in 1953, the Marchioness's daughter-in-law used this family heirloom at the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. At that time also whoever saw this necklace kept looking at it.
This rare necklace is made of 300 carat diamond. Hundreds of diamonds have been set in the necklace. The estimated value of the necklace is over $2.8 million.
This historic diamond necklace will be on display in London on 24-25 September. It will then be taken on a global tour of Hong Kong, New York, Singapore, Taipei and Dubai.
The necklace will then be auctioned in Geneva on November 11. It will be included in Sotheby's live auction of Royal and Noble Jewels.
At the same time, the bidding process will start from October 25. You can bid for this necklace from the comfort of your home.