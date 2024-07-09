World News

World's oldest cave painting of THIS years found in Indonesia; Read on

A groundbreaking discovery in Indonesia's Leang Karampuang cave reveals a 51,200-year-old painting, marking the world's oldest known example of storytelling through art

Image credits: Getty

Age of Cave Painting

An ancient cave painting in Indonesia, dating back at least 51,200 years, is the world's oldest known artwork and evidence of storytelling

Image credits: Getty

Leang Karampuang cave

The painting, found in the Leang Karampuang cave on Sulawesi, depicts what appears to be three human-bird hybrids hunting a wild pig, indicating early narrative art

Image credits: Getty

Discovered in 2017

Researchers, including Renaud Joannes-Boyau, discovered the painting in 2017 but only recently dated it using a new technique, revealing it to be thousands of years older

Image credits: Getty

Cave Painting

The painting’s depiction of a hunt offers a glimpse into early human storytelling, significantly predating other known narrative art forms

Image credits: Getty

Sulawesi Island

Sulawesi island's unique climate and topography have preserved many ancient cave paintings, including the previous record holder, a 45,500-year-old wild pig scene

Image credits: Getty

Dating Process

The dating process involved analyzing calcite layers deposited by water over time, which protect the paintings and help determine their age

Image credits: Pixabay

Important discovery

This discovery highlights the advanced storytelling abilities of early humans and emphasizes the significance of Sulawesi's caves in understanding prehistoric art and communication

Image credits: Pixabay
