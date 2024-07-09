World's oldest cave painting of THIS years found in Indonesia; Read on

World News
A groundbreaking discovery in Indonesia's Leang Karampuang cave reveals a 51,200-year-old painting, marking the world's oldest known example of storytelling through art
An ancient cave painting in Indonesia, dating back at least 51,200 years, is the world's oldest known artwork and evidence of storytelling
The painting, found in the Leang Karampuang cave on Sulawesi, depicts what appears to be three human-bird hybrids hunting a wild pig, indicating early narrative art
Researchers, including Renaud Joannes-Boyau, discovered the painting in 2017 but only recently dated it using a new technique, revealing it to be thousands of years older
The painting’s depiction of a hunt offers a glimpse into early human storytelling, significantly predating other known narrative art forms
Sulawesi island's unique climate and topography have preserved many ancient cave paintings, including the previous record holder, a 45,500-year-old wild pig scene
The dating process involved analyzing calcite layers deposited by water over time, which protect the paintings and help determine their age
This discovery highlights the advanced storytelling abilities of early humans and emphasizes the significance of Sulawesi's caves in understanding prehistoric art and communication