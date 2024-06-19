Same Sex Marriage: 7 countries that legalized Gay marriage

World News
Thailand became the first country to legalize same-sex marriage in South-East Asia. Let's check out 7 other countries where Gay marriage is legal
Gay and lesbian couples can legally marry in Australia after they passed a legislation in December of 2017
Germany became the 15th European country to legalize same-sex marriage on 30th of June 2017
After Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil, Columbia became the 4th South American country to legalize same-sex marriage in 2016
USA legalized same-sex marriage in 2015 throughout the country after it was first made legal in Massachusetts
Greenland passes a legislation in 2015 to legalize same-sex marriage
Ireland, notable for it's Catholic majority population legalized same-sex marriage through a popular referendum in 2015
Finland was the last of the Nordic countries to legalize same-sex marriage. It started in 2017