 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

World News

Same Sex Marriage: 7 countries that legalized Gay marriage

Thailand became the first country to legalize same-sex marriage in South-East Asia. Let's check out 7 other countries where Gay marriage is legal

Image credits: Pixabay

Australia

Gay and lesbian couples can legally marry in Australia after they passed a legislation in December of 2017

Image credits: Pixabay

Germany

Germany became the 15th European country to legalize same-sex marriage on 30th of June 2017

Image credits: Pixabay

Columbia

After Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil, Columbia became the 4th South American country to legalize same-sex marriage in 2016

Image credits: Pixabay

United States of America

USA legalized same-sex marriage in 2015 throughout the country after it was first made legal in Massachusetts

Image credits: Pixabay

Greenland

Greenland passes a legislation in 2015 to legalize same-sex marriage

Image credits: Pixabay

Ireland

Ireland, notable for it's Catholic majority population legalized same-sex marriage through a popular referendum in 2015

Image credits: Pixabay

Finland

Finland was the last of the Nordic countries to legalize same-sex marriage. It started in 2017

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One