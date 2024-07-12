Comet expected to shine brighter than Jupiter may vanish; Read on

World News
Comet C/2023 A3, Tsuchinshan–ATLAS, was set to shine brightly on October 12, but may disintegrate near the Sun
Comet C/2023 A3, known as Tsuchinshan–ATLAS, is nearing Earth but is likely to disintegrate before its close approach in October
The comet was expected to be brighter than Jupiter during its closest approach on October 12, at a distance of 70.6 million kilometers
Astronomer Zdenek Sekanina predicts the comet may break apart as it approaches the Sun on September 27, when it will be 58.6 million kilometers away
Proximity to the Sun causes comets to heat up, leading to outgassing and potential changes in trajectory, speed, and rotation
The comet has not brightened as anticipated, raising concerns about its stability as it approaches perihelion
Sekanina highlights that the comet failed to increase brightness beyond 2 AU from the Sun, coupled with a significant drop in dust production
Originating from the Oort cloud, the comet exhibits a thin tail and unusual shape, indicating it may struggle to survive the solar approach
Sekanina warns that the comet will likely cease to exist as an active entity before reaching perihelion, given its faint nature and dust depletion