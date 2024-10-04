The Kohinoor Diamond: History, ownership, controversy

Lifestyle
The Kohinoor diamond, considered one of the most famous diamonds in history, has a story that is centuries old
This diamond is known not only for its brilliance but also for the historical events hidden behind it, which make it even more interesting
The Kohinoor diamond was extracted from the Kollur mine in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, about 800 years ago
The Kohinoor diamond weighs 186 carats and was considered the largest diamond of its time
The Kohinoor diamond belonged to the rulers of the Kakatiya dynasty, who adorned it in the left eye of their goddess Bhadrakali
In the 14th century, Alauddin Khilji attacked the Kakatiya kings and snatched this precious Kohinoor diamond
Today the Kohinoor diamond is part of the British Crown Jewels
The Kohinoor diamond is considered a symbol of opulence and history all over the world
The events of the history of the Kohinoor diamond are important not only for India but for the whole world as it reflects the era of colonization and empire