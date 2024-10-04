Lifestyle

The Kohinoor Diamond: History, ownership, controversy

The story of the Kohinoor diamond is centuries old

The Kohinoor diamond, considered one of the most famous diamonds in history, has a story that is centuries old

Many historical events are associated with the Kohinoor diamond

This diamond is known not only for its brilliance but also for the historical events hidden behind it, which make it even more interesting

When and where did the Kohinoor diamond come from

The Kohinoor diamond was extracted from the Kollur mine in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, about 800 years ago

The world's largest diamond

The Kohinoor diamond weighs 186 carats and was considered the largest diamond of its time

The Kohinoor diamond was the heritage of the Kakatiya dynasty

The Kohinoor diamond belonged to the rulers of the Kakatiya dynasty, who adorned it in the left eye of their goddess Bhadrakali

Khilji snatched the Kohinoor diamond from the Kakatiya kings

In the 14th century, Alauddin Khilji attacked the Kakatiya kings and snatched this precious Kohinoor diamond

Now part of the British Crown Jewels

Today the Kohinoor diamond is part of the British Crown Jewels

Historical symbol

The Kohinoor diamond is considered a symbol of opulence and history all over the world

Kohinoor diamond is sign of colonization

The events of the history of the Kohinoor diamond are important not only for India but for the whole world as it reflects the era of colonization and empire

