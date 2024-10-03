World News
Iran has strict dress codes, especially for women. Women are required to wear hijab and loose-fitting clothing in public.
Iran has strict internet restrictions. Many popular websites and social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter are blocked. People use VPNs to access them.
Over 60% of Iran's population is under 30 years old. This youthful culture often clashes with the country's conservative beliefs.
Many films and music styles are banned. The government strictly restricts cultural content it deems inappropriate.
Cosmetic surgery, especially nose jobs (rhinoplasty), is very popular in Iran. This trend is growing rapidly due to societal beauty standards.
Public displays of affection are not considered appropriate. In many places, the mingling of men and women is legally prohibited.
There are different rules for men and women in places like schools and public transportation, which affects everyday interactions and socializing.
The government keeps a close eye on people's online and offline activities, creating an atmosphere of fear.
Strict restrictions are imposed on journalists. Criticizing the government can lead to imprisonment or worse.
International economic sanctions have made life difficult in Iran. People face challenges in obtaining even basic necessities.