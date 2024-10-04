Israel's 5 weaknesses: Analyzing potential threats to security

World News
Israel has a smaller ground force compared to Iran, despite their high-tech training. With only 1,370 tanks, their capacity for large-scale ground engagement is limited
The Israeli army comprises 169,000 regular soldiers, 4 lakh reserve soldiers. These reservists, while trained, are not actively serving and would require time to mobilize
Israel has consistently faced challenges from Hezbollah and Hamas's guerrilla warfare tactics. While they have overcome these in the past, such strategies remain a vulnerability
Israel experiences significant political divisions. The ongoing conflict with Hamas and military action in Lebanon have faced internal opposition, leading to resignations
Israel's geographical location poses challenge, surrounded by Muslim-majority countries in Middle East. The threat of missile attacks from Iran and its proxies adds to complexity
Israel remains a formidable force. Its advanced military technology, highly trained soldiers, intelligence capabilities, nuclear arsenal, US military aid contribute to its strength
Experts suggest a potential escalation of tensions in the Middle East, with the possibility of a serious confrontation between Iran and Israel, impacting the entire world