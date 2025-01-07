World News

IRAN hanged 31 women in 2024, highest since 2008; Read on

Iran executed 31 women in 2024, the highest in a year since 2008, highlighting systemic gender bias and the use of capital punishment to suppress dissent and instill fear

Rising Execution Numbers Among Women

The Norway-based NGO IHR reported that executions of women in Iran reached a record high in 2024. A total of 241 women were executed between 2010 and 2024

Domestic Violence

70% of them were convicted of killing partners, often in cases involving domestic violence

Drug and Murder Convictions Dominate

Of the women executed over the 14-year period, 114 were sentenced for murder and 107 for drug-related offenses

Iran

IHR highlighted that many convicted of murder acted out of desperation in abusive relationships, with mitigating factors often ignored in court

Capital Punishment as a Tool of Fear

Activists accuse Iran's leadership of using executions to instill fear, especially following protests in 2022-2023. IHR recorded dramatic spike in hangings, with 166 executions

Systemic Gender Inequalities in Justice

IHR criticized Iran’s judicial system for failing to consider extenuating circumstances like domestic abuse. Iran’s qisas law often disregards such factors

Notable Cases Highlight Systemic Flaws

IHR cited cases like Zahra Esmaili, executed despite suffering abuse and collapsing from a heart attack prior to her hanging

Notable Cases

Reyhaneh Jabbari’s execution in 2014, despite claims of self-defense against attempted assault, also drew international attention

Calls for Change

IHR’s director emphasized that these cases expose deep-rooted discrimination in Iran’s judicial system, calling for a reassessment of capital punishment practices

