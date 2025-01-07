IRAN hanged 31 women in 2024, highest since 2008; Read on

World News
Iran executed 31 women in 2024, the highest in a year since 2008, highlighting systemic gender bias and the use of capital punishment to suppress dissent and instill fear
The Norway-based NGO IHR reported that executions of women in Iran reached a record high in 2024. A total of 241 women were executed between 2010 and 2024
70% of them were convicted of killing partners, often in cases involving domestic violence
Of the women executed over the 14-year period, 114 were sentenced for murder and 107 for drug-related offenses
IHR highlighted that many convicted of murder acted out of desperation in abusive relationships, with mitigating factors often ignored in court
Activists accuse Iran's leadership of using executions to instill fear, especially following protests in 2022-2023. IHR recorded dramatic spike in hangings, with 166 executions
IHR criticized Iran’s judicial system for failing to consider extenuating circumstances like domestic abuse. Iran’s qisas law often disregards such factors
IHR cited cases like Zahra Esmaili, executed despite suffering abuse and collapsing from a heart attack prior to her hanging
Reyhaneh Jabbari’s execution in 2014, despite claims of self-defense against attempted assault, also drew international attention
IHR’s director emphasized that these cases expose deep-rooted discrimination in Iran’s judicial system, calling for a reassessment of capital punishment practices
