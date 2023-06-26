World News
Top 10 countries with worst drug problems
This country is the biggest producer of opium (used to produce heroin) in the world and it remains one of the top drug trafficking countries.
Iran has one of the world's highest rates of addiction, with a large portion of the population abusing substances such as opium, heroin, and crystal meth.
This country is the world's largest producer of coca leaves and is estimated to produce over 14,000 metric tons of illicit coca leaves.
Even though the United States is not a significant producer or trafficker of drugs, it is one of the world's top consumers of illicit drugs.
The Dominican Republic is one of the world's largest cannabis exporters, and its border with the United States provides a door to a thriving market for illicit drug traffickers.
The cartels have an infamous history of running the global drug trafficking industry, and the country remains a significant transit point for illicit substances.
It is reportedly said that there are nearly a million heroin users in the country and the true number is estimated to be close to double of that.
Laos is one of the world's biggest producers of crystal meth, which is attributed to the availability of precursor chemicals needed to produce the substance.
This country is a major producer of the world's most widely used illegal drug, Cannabis. The country is also a major source of methamphetamine.
Philippines is a major source of methamphetamine. It is also the home country is part of the Golden Triangle region which is notorious for opium cultivation.