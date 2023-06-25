How Putin's reputation was punctured by Wagner mutiny

World News
Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin’s attempted rebellion reveals Russian President Vladimir Putin's 'weakness', believe experts.
Yevgeny Prigozhin's uprising fizzled out on Saturday, but not before the biggest challenge to Putin in more than two decades of power.
Wagner boss' decision to abandon his challenge to Putin's power remains mysterious; analysts believe Russian president 'wounded' in bargain.
Back then, some of the regional leaders quickly aligned with the rebels. We saw nothing even close to that in Russia on Saturday.
Former Russian PM Mikhail Kasyanov said, "Prigozhin has destroyed Putin's stability. His life will be under a big question as a result."
"The game ended with Putin's worst humiliation - a run for his life from Moscow when Prigozhin's army was hundreds of miles away."
Journalist & filmmaker Jock Losh says Putin is left looking weak after this deal, but it does not leave Prigozhin in a strong position either.
Hoover Fellow Sergey Sanovich said, "Never in a quarter century Putin looked so ineffectual and hapless."
Michael McFaul, Barack Obama's advisor on Russia from 2009-11, said, "The longer Ukraine war continues, the weaker Putin's regime becomes."
Mikhail Khodorkovsky said, "Recently, Putin has been making mistake after mistake; Prigozhin could become a critical mistake."
Could show force, clamp down on internal freedom, more military strikes; Moscow will blame Wagner if Ukraine breaks Russian fortifications.