How Putin's reputation was punctured by Wagner mutiny

Wagner challenged image of unity

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin’s attempted rebellion reveals Russian President Vladimir Putin's 'weakness', believe experts.

Biggest challenge in more than 2 decades

Yevgeny Prigozhin's uprising fizzled out on Saturday, but not before the biggest challenge to Putin in more than two decades of power.

Why did Prigozhin back out?

Wagner boss' decision to abandon his challenge to Putin's power remains mysterious; analysts believe Russian president 'wounded' in bargain.

Scenes different from 1991 attempted military coup

Back then, some of the regional leaders quickly aligned with the rebels. We saw nothing even close to that in Russia on Saturday.

'Beginning of the end of Putin'

Former Russian PM Mikhail Kasyanov said, "Prigozhin has destroyed Putin's stability. His life will be under a big question as a result."

Garry Kasparov: Putin has been humiliated

"The game ended with Putin's worst humiliation - a run for his life from Moscow when Prigozhin's army was hundreds of miles away."

'Wagner now a force to reckon with'

Journalist & filmmaker Jock Losh says Putin is left looking weak after this deal, but it does not leave Prigozhin in a strong position either.

'Putin reduced to bystander'

Hoover Fellow Sergey Sanovich said, "Never in a quarter century Putin looked so ineffectual and hapless."

'Signs of real weakness, not strength'

Michael McFaul, Barack Obama's advisor on Russia from 2009-11, said, "The longer Ukraine war continues, the weaker Putin's regime becomes."

'Putin seriously misjudged Prigozhin'

Mikhail Khodorkovsky said, "Recently, Putin has been making mistake after mistake; Prigozhin could become a critical mistake."

What will Putin do next?

Could show force, clamp down on internal freedom, more military strikes; Moscow will blame Wagner if Ukraine breaks Russian fortifications.

