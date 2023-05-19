World News

Queen Elizabeth II passed away in 2022

The UK’s longest-serving monarch died on September 8, 2022, aged 96, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
 

Huge crowd to see Queen one last time

Estimated 250,000 members saw the British queen lying in state in London during the mourning period.
 

Where is she buried?

She is buried at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire.
 

How much did her funeral cost?

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II cost the U.K. government around £162 million.

Details of individual expenditure

£73.68 million spent for Home Office, £57.42 million for the Department for Culture & Media, £2.565 million to Department for Transport.
 

Other expenses

£2.096 million for the Foreign Office, and £2.89 million for the Ministry of Defence.
 

King Charles III coronation

The Queen’s successor and son, King Charles III, was anointed and crowned on May 6.

