The UK’s longest-serving monarch died on September 8, 2022, aged 96, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
Estimated 250,000 members saw the British queen lying in state in London during the mourning period.
She is buried at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire.
The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II cost the U.K. government around £162 million.
£73.68 million spent for Home Office, £57.42 million for the Department for Culture & Media, £2.565 million to Department for Transport.
£2.096 million for the Foreign Office, and £2.89 million for the Ministry of Defence.
The Queen’s successor and son, King Charles III, was anointed and crowned on May 6.