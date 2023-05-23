World News
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sánchez are reportedly engaged.
Reports claim that the couple have been in a relationship since 2018 and are currently attending Cannes Film Festival.
She is a former broadcast journalist, who worked as an entertainment reporter and news anchor.
Co-hosted Good Day LA morning show from 2011 to 2017. She featured in films such as The Longest Yard, Flight Club, and Ted 2.
She was earlier married to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell with whom she shares two kids, Ella and Evan.
In 2016, Lauren launched her own company Black Ops Aviation, which is the first female-owned aerial film and production company of its kind.