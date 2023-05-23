World News

Meet Jeff Bezos' partner

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sánchez are reportedly engaged.

Together since 2018

Reports claim that the couple have been in a relationship since 2018 and are currently attending Cannes Film Festival.
 

Who is Lauren Sanchez?

She is a former broadcast journalist, who worked as an entertainment reporter and news anchor.
 

Other projects

Co-hosted Good Day LA morning show from 2011 to 2017. She featured in films such as The Longest Yard, Flight Club, and Ted 2.
 

Her previous relationship

She was earlier married to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell with whom she shares two kids, Ella and Evan.
 

Know about her business

In 2016, Lauren launched her own company Black Ops Aviation, which is the first female-owned aerial film and production company of its kind.

