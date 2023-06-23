All about Odysseus 6K, the ROV that found Titanic submersible

World News
Debris of OceanGate's Titan, which went missing with 5 people aboard, was discovered by Pelagic Research Services' ROV on Thursday.
PRS assembled ROV team of 9 and complete Odysseus 6K system to help OceanGate search for missing Titanic submersible.
PRS added, "It's a difficult loss, and our hearts go out to the families and friends of all those affected by this tragedy."
Depth rating - 6000msw, length - 2490 mm, width - 1511 mm, height - 2242 mm, weight in air - 2495 kgs, power - 25HP, 4 forward & 3 vertical thrusters.
Inertial Navigation System (INS) - 4000m option iXblue Rovins Nano, 6000m option iXblue Phins 6000, Gen 2, Manipulators 2 x Schilling Robotics Orion 7PE.
Sonar - Tritech Super SeaKing DST, Altimeter - Tritech PA200/20, Depth Sensor - Paroscientific Digiquartz BCB7000, Power - 24VDC at ROV j-boxes.
1 4K/HD, 1 Imenco electric pan and tilt, 2 Imenco Dusky Shark parallel lasers, 6 composite DeepSea Power & Light cameras and 3 IP.
8 LED - additional optional lighting can be accommodated, 2000psi system pressure, 3 x spare directional control valve.
RS-232, RS-485, GB Ethernet connections available, 1 spare SM fiber available, sampling skids, suction sampler, D-samplers, push cores, bio-boxes.
United States Coast Guard officials confirmed the Titan imploded under pressure, instantly killing all five passengers on board.