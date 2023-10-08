World News

08-Oct-2023, 08:29:40 pm

Iron Dome Breached!

The Iron Dome, an advanced ground-to-air short-range air defence system, is strategically deployed across multiple parts of Israel.

Image credits: Getty

The system is aimed at effectively countering threats such as rocket attacks, mortar strikes, artillery shells, and UAVs operating at short distances.

Image credits: Getty

Comprising three integral components operating as a unified system, the Iron Dome boasts an impressive range of approximately 70 kilometres. 

Image credits: Getty

These components include the Detection and Tracking radar, the Battle Management and Weapons Control system, and the Missile Launcher equipped with 20 Tamir Missiles.

Image credits: Getty

When a rocket is launched, the Detection and Tracking radar identifies the incoming trajectory and transmits the data to the weapons control system.

Image credits: Twitter

Developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, the Iron Dome system has demonstrated an exceptional success rate of 90 per cent.

Image credits: Twitter

However, this time, on October 7, Hamas executed a rapid launch of over 5,000 rockets in just 20 minutes. 

Image credits: Getty

The Hamas rocket barrage overwhelmed the control system and made it challenging to intercept all incoming targets.

Image credits: Getty
