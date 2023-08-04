World News

Happy Birthday Barack Obama: 7 Top Quotes from the Former President

We are the change

Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.

Don't wait for good things

Don't wait for good things to happen to you. If you go out and make some good things happen, you will fill the world with hope, you will fill yourself with hope.

Idea of excellence

We need to internalize this idea of excellence. Not many folks spend a lot of time trying to be excellent.

Press on...

The future rewards those who press on. I don't have time to feel sorry for myself. I don't have time to complain. I'm going to press on.

Future belongs to young people

The future belongs to young people with an education and the imagination to create.

You'll make progress

If you're walking down the right path and you're willing to keep walking, eventually you'll make progress.

Change is never easy

Change is never easy, but always possible.

