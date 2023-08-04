Happy Birthday Barack Obama: 7 Top Quotes from the Former President

World News
Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.
Don't wait for good things to happen to you. If you go out and make some good things happen, you will fill the world with hope, you will fill yourself with hope.
We need to internalize this idea of excellence. Not many folks spend a lot of time trying to be excellent.
The future rewards those who press on. I don't have time to feel sorry for myself. I don't have time to complain. I'm going to press on.
The future belongs to young people with an education and the imagination to create.
If you're walking down the right path and you're willing to keep walking, eventually you'll make progress.
Change is never easy, but always possible.