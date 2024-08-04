Happy Birthday Barack Obama: 7 quotes of the former US President

World News
The 44th US President who served for two consecutive terms turns 63 today. Here are 7 quotes by the Youngest living US president
The best way to not feel hopeless is to get up and do something
Change will not come if we wait for some other person, or some other time. We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek
If you're walking down the right path and you're willing to keep walking, eventually you'll make progress
There’s not a liberal America and a conservative America – there’s the United States of America
The future rewards those who press on. I don't have time to feel sorry for myself. I don't have time to complain. I'm going to press on
We need to reject any politics that targets people because of their race or religion. We need to reject any politics that seeks to divide us