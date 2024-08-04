World News

Happy Birthday Barack Obama: 7 quotes of the former US President

The 44th US President who served for two consecutive terms turns 63 today. Here are 7 quotes by the Youngest living US president

From his 2008 campaign

The best way to not feel hopeless is to get up and do something

 

From his victory speech in 2008

Change will not come if we wait for some other person, or some other time. We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek

From his acceptance speech in 2008

From his speech at the 2013 Inauguration

If you're walking down the right path and you're willing to keep walking, eventually you'll make progress

From his keynote address at the 2004 Democratic National Convention

There’s not a liberal America and a conservative America – there’s the United States of America

From his 2012 campaign

The future rewards those who press on. I don't have time to feel sorry for myself. I don't have time to complain. I'm going to press on

From his speech at the 2015 National Prayer Breakfast

We need to reject any politics that targets people because of their race or religion. We need to reject any politics that seeks to divide us

