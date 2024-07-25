Paris Olympics 2024: When and where to watch live telecast in India?

Sports
The Paris 2024 Olympics will be a major event, with live telecasts and streaming options available in India. Check out where can you watch live streaming in India
The Paris 2024 Olympics will be broadcast live in English on Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD channels, offering extensive coverage of the events for viewers preferring English commentary
For those who prefer regional languages, Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD will also provide broadcast options in Tamil and Telugu, ensuring a more personalized viewing experience
Hindi-speaking viewers can tune into Sports18 Khel and Sports18 2 channels for live coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics, featuring commentary and analysis in Hindi
Sports18 3 TV channel will feature a global action feed in English, showcasing a diverse range of events from the Paris 2024 Olympics with comprehensive coverage and updates
Fans can enjoy live streaming of the Paris 2024 Olympics on the JioCinema app and website for free. This platform will offer uninterrupted access to all the events online
The JioCinema app and website will provide extensive live streaming options, allowing viewers to watch their favorite Olympic events anytime, anywhere on their digital devices
The multi-language broadcast and streaming options ensure that viewers across India can enjoy the Paris 2024 Olympics in their preferred language, enhancing the overall experience