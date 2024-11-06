USA Elections 2024: Unusual pets of past Presidents

World News
Voting in the US presidential election ended. Results of 38 states have come. In which Trump has won in 24 and Kamala Harris of the Democratic Party in 14
Kamala is winning from Blue State, Trump from Red State. The results of 7 swing states have not come yet. Swing states are states where vote margin of both parties remains very low
Many former US presidents were fond of keeping animals. These animals were wild and ferocious. The third US President Thomas Jefferson had 2 grizzly bear cubs
According to reports, the 6th President of America, John Quincy Adams, had a crocodile, which he was very fond of
The 26th President of America, Theodore Roosevelt's guinea pigs were named Admiral Dewey, Bishop Doane, Dr. Johnson, and Father O'Grady
The 30th President of the US, Calvin Coolidge, had a raccoon named Rebecca. At the same time, the 35th President John F. Kennedy had a pony named Macaroni