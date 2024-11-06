World News

USA Elections 2024: Unusual pets of past Presidents

US voting ends, results begin

Voting in the US presidential election ended. Results of 38 states have come. In which Trump has won in 24 and Kamala Harris of the Democratic Party in 14

Trump vs Harris, who is heavier?

Kamala is winning from Blue State, Trump from Red State. The results of 7 swing states have not come yet. Swing states are states where vote margin of both parties remains very low

US presidents fond of pets

Many former US presidents were fond of keeping animals. These animals were wild and ferocious. The third US President Thomas Jefferson had 2 grizzly bear cubs

Former US President had a crocodile

According to reports, the 6th President of America, John Quincy Adams, had a crocodile, which he was very fond of

Former US President kept guinea pigs

The 26th President of America, Theodore Roosevelt's guinea pigs were named Admiral Dewey, Bishop Doane, Dr. Johnson, and Father O'Grady

These US presidents also kept animals

The 30th President of the US, Calvin Coolidge, had a raccoon named Rebecca. At the same time, the 35th President John F. Kennedy had a pony named Macaroni

Find Next One