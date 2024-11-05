World News

Trump vs. Harris: US Election Spending

US Election 2024

The US presidential election is underway. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump are competing.

Heavy Spending in US Election

Harris and Trump have spent heavily on their campaigns.

Kamala Harris' Campaign Spending

As of October 16, 2024, Harris raised $1.05 billion and spent $883 million.

Harris' Campaign Funding Sources

Harris received donations from billionaires like Bill Gates and from US citizens.

Donald Trump's Election Expenses

Trump raised $565 million and has spent almost all of it.

Trump's Campaign Funding

Trump received donations from billionaires like Elon Musk and others.

Total US Election Spending

Combined spending by Harris and Trump reaches $2.1 billion.

Projected US Election Costs

The 2024 election is projected to cost $16 billion, making it the most expensive election globally.

Find Next One