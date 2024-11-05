World News
The US presidential election is underway. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump are competing.
Harris and Trump have spent heavily on their campaigns.
As of October 16, 2024, Harris raised $1.05 billion and spent $883 million.
Harris received donations from billionaires like Bill Gates and from US citizens.
Trump raised $565 million and has spent almost all of it.
Trump received donations from billionaires like Elon Musk and others.
Combined spending by Harris and Trump reaches $2.1 billion.
The 2024 election is projected to cost $16 billion, making it the most expensive election globally.