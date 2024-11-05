USA to China: 10 largest railway networks globally

World News
The US railway network is world's largest, spanning 250,000 km. Freight lines comprise about 80% of total network, while the passenger network extends to approximately 35,000 km
China's railway network exceeds 124,000 km, serves as primary mode of transport. International trains operate from China to Russia, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, North Korea, Vietnam, Laos
Russia's railway network spans over 105,000 km and includes the world's longest railway line, the Trans-Siberian Railway, stretching 9,289 km from Moscow to Vladivostok
India boasts the world's fourth-largest railway network and the largest passenger railway network, extending over 92,952 km
Canada has the world's fifth-largest railway network, spanning 49,422 km, primarily used for freight transportation
Germany possesses the world's sixth-largest railway network, totaling 40,625 km. Deutsche Bahn is Germany's national railway company
Argentina ranks seventh with a railway network spanning 36,966 km
Australia's railway network covers 33,168 km, mostly government-owned, with a few private railways
Brazil's railway network stretches 29,817 km, the longest in Latin America, primarily for freight
France has the world's tenth-largest railway network at 29,273 km