USA to China: 10 largest railway networks globally

United States

The US railway network is world's largest, spanning 250,000 km. Freight lines comprise about 80% of total network, while the passenger network extends to approximately 35,000 km

China

China's railway network exceeds 124,000 km, serves as primary mode of transport. International trains operate from China to Russia, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, North Korea, Vietnam, Laos

Russia

Russia's railway network spans over 105,000 km and includes the world's longest railway line, the Trans-Siberian Railway, stretching 9,289 km from Moscow to Vladivostok

India

India boasts the world's fourth-largest railway network and the largest passenger railway network, extending over 92,952 km

Canada

Canada has the world's fifth-largest railway network, spanning 49,422 km, primarily used for freight transportation

Germany

Germany possesses the world's sixth-largest railway network, totaling 40,625 km. Deutsche Bahn is Germany's national railway company

Argentina

Argentina ranks seventh with a railway network spanning 36,966 km

Australia

Australia's railway network covers 33,168 km, mostly government-owned, with a few private railways

Brazil

Brazil's railway network stretches 29,817 km, the longest in Latin America, primarily for freight

France

France has the world's tenth-largest railway network at 29,273 km

