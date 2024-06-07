Mount Everest: 11 tonnes rubbish, four corpses removed by Nepali army

World News
Nepal takes action on Everest's waste crisis, removing 11 tonnes of rubbish and bodies this year. Plans for a mountain rangers team and permit limits are underway
The Nepalese army removed 11 tonnes of rubbish, four corpses, and a skeleton from Mount Everest, Nuptse, and Lhotse this year, over 55 days of effort to clean the mountains
With more than fifty tonnes of waste, 200 bodies on Everest, annual clean-up since 2019 has collected 119 tonnes of rubbish, 14 corpses, and some skeletons to address overcrowding
This year, climbers had to wear tracking devices and carry back their waste to reduce litter and improve rescue operations. The government plans to form a mountain rangers team
In the spring season ending in May, 421 climbers, excluding Nepalese guides, received permits, down from 478 last year. An estimated 600 people climbed Everest
Daniel Paterson, his guide Pastenji Sherpa are missing after a 21 May ice fall. Paterson’s family raised funds for a search but reported that recovery was dangerous
Fewer permits were issued this year due to the global economy, China's permits, and India's national election. Permit numbers are expected to drop further
Rakesh Gurung from Nepal's Department of Tourism supports the Supreme Court's order and plans reforms to stagger climbers for safer summit access