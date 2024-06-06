 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

D Day: Why was the Normandy Landings important in ending World War 2?

The Normandy landings on June 6, 1944, saw 156,000 Allied troops invade France, marking a turning point in WWII by beginning the liberation of Europe from Nazi control

Overview

Code named 'Operation Neptune', it was the largest seaborne invasion, which led to the liberation of France and all of Europe from Hitler's Nazi Army

Operation Neptune

At 6:30 A.M., 156,000 British, Canadian, and American troops landed on five Normandy beaches

Airborne Assault

Airborne troops parachuted into Normandy to secure bridges and block exits, hindering Nazi reinforcements and facilitating the main beach landings

Operation Bodyguard

To ensure the success of D-Day, the Allies executed Operation Bodyguard, a military deception involving fake radio traffic, double agents

Operation Bodyguard

They also set up a phantom army led by General George Patton

Weather Delay

Originally set for June 5, D-Day was postponed to June 6 due to bad weather. The timing was crucial, relying on moon phases, weather, and tide predictions

Casualties and Impact

D-Day saw over 4,400 identified Allied deaths, with over 5,000 more unaccounted for. The operation's success was pivotal, marking a turning point in World War II

80th Anniversary of D-Day

Today marks 80 years of D Day also known as the normandy landings on the beaches of Normandy in northern France

