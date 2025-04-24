English

2,000-year-old mysterious Antikythera Mechanism may actually be a toy

world Apr 24 2025
Author: Shweta Kumari Image Credits:X
English

Antikythera Mechanism

Dating back more than 2,000 years, the mysterious ancient Greek device is generally considered the oldest computer in history.

Image credits: X
English

Ancient device that inspired Indiana Jones

It served as the inspiration for the 'Dial of Destiny' in the final Indiana Jones movie. Scientists believe they may have finally solved the mystery of the Antikythera Mechanism.

Image credits: X
English

Function

Consisting of up to 40 bronze cogs and gears, it allowed the ancient Greeks to predict the movement of the stars and planets with stunning accuracy.

Image credits: X
English

Alternate theory for Antikythera Mechanism

But researchers from the National University of Mar del Plata in Argentina now theorize that it was more of a toy than a working computer.

Image credits: X
English

A new study

In particular, they looked at the gears' triangular interlocking 'teeth', said to be integral to the mechanism's operation.

Image credits: X
English

Device study

They found that manufacturing inaccuracies would have caused the device to jam so often it would have been unusable.

Image credits: X
English

Impractical for scientific use?

Such jamming, caused by the turning of the crank handle, would have made the device impractical for scientific use.

Image credits: X
English

Shape

Based on what we know of its shape, 'manufacturing inaccuracies significantly increase the likelihood of gear jamming or disengagement', the team point out.

Image credits: X
English

Device study

Meanwhile the triangular shape of the teeth 'results in non-uniform motion, causing acceleration and deceleration as each tooth engages'.

Image credits: X
English

Conclusion

The research pair conclude by suggesting that if the device jammed all the time, it might not have been anything more than a clever toy, made for a child.

Image credits: X

Pope Francis passes away: 7 timeless life lessons to remember

Global executions sky rocket in 10 years: Which nation tops list?

Top 10 BIGGEST Coal mines in the World; Read on

Nevada to Olympiada: Top 10 biggest gold mines in the World