Weird News
Users do all sorts of things to make reels go viral. Recently a very shocking video is going viral.
In a reel shared on the viralvideop Instagram account, a user has done something that is hard to believe.
The user has captioned the clip shared on Insta - Is there anyone like him.....
In the picture, the person is seen sitting with bread in front of fresh buffalo dung. He looks at this dung lovingly for a long time.
Finally, this person picks up the dung with one hand and applies it to the bread like jam. He applies dung on the bread two or three times.
After this, this user starts chewing the roti with dung. He eats it with great fervor, not one, he takes two or three bites of it.
This video of eating cow dung with roti is going viral on social media.