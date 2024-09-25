Weird News

5 Haunted Places in Kashmir

Kashmir has many haunted places and scary stories

Kashmir is famous for its beauty, but there are also some haunted places here that are not only scary but also deeply connected to Kashmiri folklore. Know such places.

Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar is called the abode of souls

Situated on Shankaracharya Hill, this ancient temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is believed to be filled with souls who came here in search of divine knowledge. 

Haunted Village, Pahalgam: Shadows seen at night

Pahalgam, a beautiful town, is home to the remains of an ancient settlement that was abandoned due to supernatural events. Strange noises and shadows can be seen here at night.

Spirits of soldiers in Koh-i-Maran Hill, Srinagar

This hill has the ruins of an ancient fort, where the spirits of soldiers who died in battles are believed to reside. People often hear strange noises from the ruins.

The scary story of a fisherman and a princess of Wular Lake

Wular Lake, one of the largest freshwater lakes in Asia. According to folklore, a loving fisherman and a princess drowned in the lake. Their souls still wander here.

The soul of a warrior in Hari Parbat Fort

This fort above Srinagar is believed to be haunted by the soul of a warrior killed while defending it, with reports of battle sounds and ghostly figures around the area.

