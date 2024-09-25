5 Haunted Places in Kashmir

Weird News
Kashmir is famous for its beauty, but there are also some haunted places here that are not only scary but also deeply connected to Kashmiri folklore. Know such places.
Situated on Shankaracharya Hill, this ancient temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is believed to be filled with souls who came here in search of divine knowledge.
Pahalgam, a beautiful town, is home to the remains of an ancient settlement that was abandoned due to supernatural events. Strange noises and shadows can be seen here at night.
This hill has the ruins of an ancient fort, where the spirits of soldiers who died in battles are believed to reside. People often hear strange noises from the ruins.
Wular Lake, one of the largest freshwater lakes in Asia. According to folklore, a loving fisherman and a princess drowned in the lake. Their souls still wander here.
This fort above Srinagar is believed to be haunted by the soul of a warrior killed while defending it, with reports of battle sounds and ghostly figures around the area.