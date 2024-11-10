Buffalo worth Rs 23 crore at Pushkar International Animal Fair 2024

Weird News
Nationwide, the Pushkar animal fair is addressed. Animals worth crores attend the fair, which is why. One 23-crore buffalo has arrived.
Haryana's owner took Anmol, a buffalo, to the Pushkar livestock fair. Who costs 23 crore rupees. Anmol draws visitors from far and wide.
If you look at it, you can build your own bungalow in cities like Lucknow-Bhopal, Indore and Patna for 45 to 50 lakhs at the cost of buffalo Anmol. Just the land should be yours.
Anmol is 8 years old and weighs 1500 kg. Demand for Anmol's semen is high. Semen arrives twice weekly. Which serves 300–900 buffaloes.
This buffalo is fed dry fruits daily. Not only this, eggs, soybeans, desi ghee and other items are also included in its diet. A thousand to 1500 rupees are spent on one day's food.
Owner Palminder told- Last year also brought Anmol. During this, its price was fixed at 23 crores. But it did not sell, because it is like a family member.