Weird News
A one-day open auction at the Central Cattle Breeding Farm in Suratgarh district of Rajasthan recently set a record.
The most expensive cow at this farm, number 8034, was sold for ₹9.25 lakh.
A total revenue of ₹78.47 lakh was generated from the sale of 43 animals in this auction.
The Tharparkar cow is known for being one of the best dairy breeds in India.
The milk of the Tharparkar cow is considered beneficial for blood pressure, sugar, cancer, and children with intellectual disabilities.
These cows are not only profitable to raise but can also easily survive in harsh conditions.
Such auctions clearly indicate the growing demand for Tharparkar cows in Indian animal husbandry.