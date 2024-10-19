Weird News

Cow More Expensive Than a Luxury Car

Suratgarh Cattle Fair, Rajasthan

A one-day open auction at the Central Cattle Breeding Farm in Suratgarh district of Rajasthan recently set a record.

The Most Expensive Cow at the Farm

The most expensive cow at this farm, number 8034, was sold for ₹9.25 lakh.

Revenue of ₹78 Lakh from 43 Cows

A total revenue of ₹78.47 lakh was generated from the sale of 43 animals in this auction.

Tharparkar Cow's Daily Milk Yield

The Tharparkar cow is known for being one of the best dairy breeds in India.

Health Benefits of Tharparkar Cow's Milk

The milk of the Tharparkar cow is considered beneficial for blood pressure, sugar, cancer, and children with intellectual disabilities.

Thriving in Harsh Conditions

These cows are not only profitable to raise but can also easily survive in harsh conditions.

Demand for Tharparkar Cows in India

Such auctions clearly indicate the growing demand for Tharparkar cows in Indian animal husbandry.

Find Next One