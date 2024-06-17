 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Weird News

Cows die in Kollam of Kerala after they were fed Porotta, Jackfruit

At a Velinallur farm, five cows died and nine fell ill after consuming excessive porotta. The autopsy confirmed lactic acidosis. Minister J. Chinchurani announced compensation

5 cows died

Five cows died and nine more fell ill at a Velinallur farm after consuming excessive porotta

Minister's Visit and Compensation

Animal Husbandry Minister J. Chinchurani, who visited the farm, announced compensation for the dairy farmer

Consumed Porotta, Jackfruit

Autopsy revealed the cows suffered from metabolic toxaemia and dehydration due to lactic acidosis from consuming porotta and jackfruit

Feeding Practices

Dairy farmer Hasbulla fed his cows porotta, jackfruit, and tamarind seed husk due to the recent hike in cattle feed prices

Deviation from Routine Feeding

Officials stated a fixed quantity of porotta was usually fed, but Hasbulla didn't feed the cows on the day of the incident

Hasbulla's farm

Hasbulla, who has been rearing cows for 20 years, has thirty cows, two bulls, and two buffaloes on his farm

Emergency Response

Cows began collapsing on Saturday evening, prompting an emergency response team to provide treatment and conduct autopsies

Reason for death

District Animal Husbandry Officer D. Shine Kumar explained that excessive porotta, jackfruit, or rice gruel can cause lactic acidosis, leading to dehydration and death

