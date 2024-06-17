Cows die in Kollam of Kerala after they were fed Porotta, Jackfruit

Weird News
At a Velinallur farm, five cows died and nine fell ill after consuming excessive porotta. The autopsy confirmed lactic acidosis. Minister J. Chinchurani announced compensation
Five cows died and nine more fell ill at a Velinallur farm after consuming excessive porotta
Animal Husbandry Minister J. Chinchurani, who visited the farm, announced compensation for the dairy farmer
Autopsy revealed the cows suffered from metabolic toxaemia and dehydration due to lactic acidosis from consuming porotta and jackfruit
Dairy farmer Hasbulla fed his cows porotta, jackfruit, and tamarind seed husk due to the recent hike in cattle feed prices
Officials stated a fixed quantity of porotta was usually fed, but Hasbulla didn't feed the cows on the day of the incident
Hasbulla, who has been rearing cows for 20 years, has thirty cows, two bulls, and two buffaloes on his farm
Cows began collapsing on Saturday evening, prompting an emergency response team to provide treatment and conduct autopsies
District Animal Husbandry Officer D. Shine Kumar explained that excessive porotta, jackfruit, or rice gruel can cause lactic acidosis, leading to dehydration and death