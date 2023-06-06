Technology
WWDC 2023 brings with it iOS 17 updates, new Macs, and of course, the reveal of Apple’s new mixed-reality headset.
Apple announced Apple Vision Pro. The new headset allows you to blend digital content into the space around you. It will cost $3,499.
Apple announced a 15-inch MacBook Air. Aside from the 15-inch screen, it’s also 11.5 inches thin – making it one of the thinnest laptops of it’s size. It's price is $1,299.
iOS 17 includes search filters within messages, swipe to reply, and live voicemail. Apple announced Name Drop, a new way to conveniently share information through AirDrop.
WatchOS 10 comes with improvements to widget interactivity. This is done with a feature called Smart Stack, that allows you to flip through widgets quickly and interact with them.
Apple simplified voice command to invoke Siri across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other devices. Instead of "Hey Siri," users can now simply say "Siri" to activate voice assistant.