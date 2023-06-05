Technology
The iPhone maker is expected to announce iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, tvOS, its long-awaited AR/VR headset, a 15-inch MacBook Air, and more at WWDC 2023.
It will begin at 10:30 pm IST in India. It will be available via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube.
The MacBook Air is a highly sought-after laptop from Apple, known for its compact 13-inch screen size. Recent rumours suggest that a new model, powered by the M2 chip and featuring a 15-inch screen, may be announced.
watchOS is expected to receive major update focusing on widgets. It is said to feature combination of iOS 14-style widgets and previous watchOS Glances system.
iOS 17 may introduce a smart-home display mode and a new journaling app, among other features. Improvements to Dynamic Island and Siri integration are also expected.
Apple's first-ever headset is said to be combination of virtual and augmented reality. The headset is said to offer interactive sports, gaming, workouts, and iPad apps.