GADGET
Apple announced an augmented reality headset called Apple Vision Pro. It features separate battery pack and is controlled with eyes, hands, and voice. Know all about it.
You can switch between augmented and full virtual reality using a dial. The device is controller-free, and you browse rows of app icons in an operating system called visionOS.
The headset has a glass front and an aluminum frame, containing five sensors, 12 cameras, a 4K display for each eye, and a computer that’s apparently cooled with a fan.
Zeiss has created custom optical inserts that magnetically attach to lenses for people who wear glasses. Apple promises it can deliver 4K video. It uses an M2 chipset.
The headset supports Bluetooth accessories, including Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad, and lets you connect your Mac to use inside the headset.
It has an external battery that lasts up to two hours. It can connect via 'supple woven cable' so it slips into a pocket, or you can plug it into external power and use it all day.
It will start at $3,499 and launch early next year, starting in the US market with more countries coming later in the year.