Apple Vision Pro is finally here!

Apple announced an augmented reality headset called Apple Vision Pro. It features separate battery pack and is controlled with eyes, hands, and voice. Know all about it.

Image credits: Apple Website

Operating system

You can switch between augmented and full virtual reality using a dial. The device is controller-free, and you browse rows of app icons in an operating system called visionOS.

Image credits: Apple Website

Vision Pro material

The headset has a glass front and an aluminum frame, containing five sensors, 12 cameras, a 4K display for each eye, and a computer that’s apparently cooled with a fan. 

Image credits: Apple Website

Interiors of Vision Pro

Zeiss has created custom optical inserts that magnetically attach to lenses for people who wear glasses. Apple promises it can deliver 4K video. It uses an M2 chipset.

Image credits: Apple Website

Additional features

The headset supports Bluetooth accessories, including Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad, and lets you connect your Mac to use inside the headset. 

Image credits: Apple Hub | Twitter

Battery

It has an external battery that lasts up to two hours. It can connect via 'supple woven cable' so it slips into a pocket, or you can plug it into external power and use it all day.

Image credits: Apple Website

Price and availability

It will start at $3,499 and launch early next year, starting in the US market with more countries coming later in the year.

Image credits: Apple Hub | Twitter
