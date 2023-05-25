GADGET
Apple is now selling a temperature-controlled Travel Mug 2+ by Ember.
Find My app for iPhone, iPad, and Mac now supports temperature-controlled smart travel mug. Users to track the location of the mug directly from their device.
You can also adjust it to the temperature you desire for sipping hot beverages.
Your preferred drinking temperature is maintained by the built-in battery for up to 3 hours, or all day with the help of the accompanying charging coaster.
This smart travel mug will cost Rs 16,542. Do give it a try.