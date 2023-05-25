GADGET

New travel mug is here!

Apple is now selling a temperature-controlled Travel Mug 2+ by Ember. 
 

What's so special?

Find My app for iPhone, iPad, and Mac now supports temperature-controlled smart travel mug. Users to track the location of the mug directly from their device.

Adjust temperature as per your wish

You can also adjust it to the temperature you desire for sipping hot beverages.

Battery life

Your preferred drinking temperature is maintained by the built-in battery for up to 3 hours, or all day with the help of the accompanying charging coaster.

Price

This smart travel mug will cost Rs 16,542. Do give it a try.

