GADGET
Amazon 5G Revolution sale will last till May 31. Samsung, Apple, OnePlus smartphones are available at amazing discounts.
OnePlus sports a 6.7-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 5000mAh battery with 100W charging and a 50MP primary camera. You can get it for Rs 41,999.
It comes with 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen, A15 Bionic chip, iOS 16, 12MP primary camera and more. You can get it for as low as Rs 36,999 after exchange offers.
Nord CE 3 Lite 5G has 6.72-inch screen, 5000mAh battery with 67W charging and 108MP primary lens. You can buy it for under Rs 15,000 after offers.
It has 6.38-inch screen, Dimensity 920, FunTouch OS 13, a 4500mAh battery and a 64MP OIS lens. You can buy it for Rs 13,999 after applying exchange and bank offers.
It has 6.8-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, 5000mAh battery, 200MP primary camera, and S Pen support. You can scale the price to under Rs 1 lakh during sale.
It comes with 6.73-inch display and 4,820mAh battery. You can buy this for Rs 71,999 including bank offers and get additional exchange offer of Rs 10,000.
The Redmi Note 12 5G comes with Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 5G Processor, 48MP AI Triple camera and 33W Fast charge. One can buy this for Rs 14,999 including bank offers.