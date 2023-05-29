GADGET

Amazon amazing sale

Amazon 5G Revolution sale will last till May 31. Samsung, Apple, OnePlus smartphones are available at amazing discounts.

Image credits: Getty

OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus sports a 6.7-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 5000mAh battery with 100W charging and a 50MP primary camera. You can get it for Rs 41,999.

Image credits: others

iPhone 14

It comes with 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen, A15 Bionic chip, iOS 16, 12MP primary camera and more. You can get it for as low as Rs 36,999 after exchange offers.

Image credits: others

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

Nord CE 3 Lite 5G has 6.72-inch screen, 5000mAh battery with 67W charging and 108MP primary lens. You can buy it for under Rs 15,000 after offers.

Image credits: others

iQOO Z7 5G

It has 6.38-inch screen, Dimensity 920, FunTouch OS 13, a 4500mAh battery and a 64MP OIS lens. You can buy it for Rs 13,999 after applying exchange and bank offers.

Image credits: others

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G

It has 6.8-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, 5000mAh battery, 200MP primary camera, and S Pen support. You can scale the price to under Rs 1 lakh during sale.

Image credits: others

Xiaomi 13 Pro

It comes with 6.73-inch display and 4,820mAh battery. You can buy this for Rs 71,999 including bank offers and get additional exchange offer of Rs 10,000.

Image credits: others

Redmi Note 12 5G

The Redmi Note 12 5G comes with Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 5G Processor, 48MP AI Triple camera and 33W Fast charge. One can buy this for Rs 14,999 including bank offers.

Image credits: others
