Will AI take over humanity? Nobel laureate reveals startling odds

technology Apr 28 2025
Author: Sunita Iyer Image Credits:Pixabay
Geoffrey Hinton Warns of AI Takeover Risk

Nobel laureate Geoffrey Hinton estimates a 10–20% chance AI could take over humanity.

Image credits: Getty
Hinton and Elon Musk Agree on AI Dangers

Both experts warn about the growing threat of advanced AI surpassing human control.

Image credits: Getty
The ‘Godfather of AI’ Sounds the Alarm

Hinton compares AI development to raising a tiger cub that could turn deadly.

Image credits: Pixabay
Hinton’s Legacy in Neural Networks

His 1986 work on neural networks now powers today’s leading AI technologies.

Image credits: Pixabay
Robots Enter the Physical World

At Auto Shanghai 2025, a humanoid robot by Chery demonstrated real-world capabilities.

Image credits: Pixabay
AI's Future in Healthcare

Hinton predicts AI will soon outperform doctors in diagnosing illnesses using medical images.

Image credits: Pixabay
AI as the Ultimate Tutor

Personalized AI tutors could accelerate learning three to four times faster than traditional education.

Image credits: Pixabay
The Race to Build Artificial General Intelligence

Experts predict AGI could emerge within the next 5–20 years.

Image credits: Pixabay
Lack of AI Regulation a Growing Concern

Hinton criticizes big tech companies for prioritizing profit over AI safety measures.

Image credits: Pixabay
Leaders Unite to Acknowledge AI Risks

Top AI figures signed the ‘Statement on AI Risk,’ likening it to threats like pandemics and nuclear war.

Image credits: Pixabay

