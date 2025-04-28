Will AI take over humanity? Nobel laureate reveals startling odds

Nobel laureate Geoffrey Hinton estimates a 10–20% chance AI could take over humanity.
Both experts warn about the growing threat of advanced AI surpassing human control.
Hinton compares AI development to raising a tiger cub that could turn deadly.
His 1986 work on neural networks now powers today’s leading AI technologies.
At Auto Shanghai 2025, a humanoid robot by Chery demonstrated real-world capabilities.
Hinton predicts AI will soon outperform doctors in diagnosing illnesses using medical images.
Personalized AI tutors could accelerate learning three to four times faster than traditional education.
Experts predict AGI could emerge within the next 5–20 years.
Hinton criticizes big tech companies for prioritizing profit over AI safety measures.
Top AI figures signed the ‘Statement on AI Risk,’ likening it to threats like pandemics and nuclear war.
